Pratham Kunwar On Independence Day 2025: I Remember Dressing Up As Jawaharlal Nehru For Cultural Program

This year, India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day. Television actor Pratham Kunwar, currently seen playing the titular role of Nirvair shared his childhood memories of celebrating the national festival.

He said, "As a kid, Independence Day was always special and full of excitement. I remember our school used to have - a Jhanda Vandan (flag hoisting) ceremony early in the morning."

Recalling participating in a fancy dress cultural program. He continued, "There would be fancy dress competitions too. And once, I dressed up as Jawaharlal Nehru, complete with a Nehru coat and a rose in my pocket. It was such great fun! He was affectionately called "Chacha Nehru" (meaning Uncle Nehru) by children because of his fondness for them and his efforts towards their welfare. He was one among my favourite natinal figure."

Pratham reveals he used to enjoy contesting games. "In our housing society, they used to organize different events and competitions - carrom, badminton, cricket, and more. I used to love participating in all of them. And after all that, we'd just hang out with friends, chill, and enjoy the day."

"What made it even more special was the simplicity of that time - no mobile phones, no screens... just real conversations, real laughter, and real connections. Those were the golden days - full of joy, togetherness, and pure childhood spirit," he added.

India gained freedom from British colonial rule after a long struggle on August 15, 1947. The day is remembered for the freedom fighters and the common Indians who coalesced together and managed to free the country from imperial rule.

Pratham on work front is also known for featuring in shows like Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rajjo, and mythological dramas such as Mahakali and Siya Ke Ram.