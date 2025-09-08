Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani Actor Akash Jagga On Literacy Day: “Learning isn’t limited to books..."

Literacy is more than just the ability to read and write-it is the foundation that shapes our thoughts, decisions, and future. On the occasion of Literacy Day, actor Akash Jagga from Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani shared his heartfelt thoughts about the true meaning of education and why learning should never stop.

While speaking on Literacy day Akash shared, "Today is Literacy Day. Even though we may not celebrate this day as a big occasion, it holds a lot of importance. It is a reminder of how education shapes our lives and why it is something we should never take for granted. I often feel that while the world keeps moving forward with technology and progress, there are still so many people who have never had the chance to step into a classroom or learn to read and write. This makes us realize how privileged we are to have access to education."

He further added, "In my own life, education has been truly valuable. But I believe learning doesn't just come from books-it also comes from people, experiences, travel, and the challenges we face every day. Every conversation, every journey, and every mistake has something to teach us. My message to everyone on this Literacy Day is: never stop learning. Because the more you learn, the more you evolve. Knowledge is everywhere; we just have to keep our minds open to it."

The show follows the story of Ghevar, a spirited young girl from a small village in Rajasthan. Raised with love by her elder brother and sister-in-law after losing her parents, Ghevar's world revolves around her family. But life takes an unexpected turn when destiny places a newborn child in their path, a child that connects two completely different worlds. As hope, heartbreak, and hidden truths collide, Ghevar finds herself at the center of a powerful story about promises, sacrifices, and a woman's fight to protect what she loves.

