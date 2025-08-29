Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani Actor Akash Jagga On Shooting Wedding Sequence With an Injured Foot

Weddings on television are always high on drama, emotions, and unexpected twists, and Sun Neo's Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani is no exception. The ongoing track is keeping viewers hooked with the wedding of Ghevar and Kundan-one that is not just about love but also responsibility, guilt, and protection. Actor Akash Jagga, who plays Kundan, opened up about shooting this track and shared some fun BTS moments.

While sharing his experience Akash says, "Currently in our show Ghevar and Kundan are getting married. Kundan is marrying her not out of love but to prove the statement he once made in front of everyone-that Ghevar is his Beendani. At the same time, He wants to protect Ghevar and Gannu, and somewhere deep down, he carries the regret that because of him, Ghevar's brother and sister-in-law are no longer alive. So, in a way, this marriage is happening under the weight of guilt and responsibility. Wedding sequences are usually full of drama, but this one started off like a normal wedding-right up until the sixth phera. That's when the twist happens: Gannu suddenly goes missing. From there, Gauri and I step in to search for him. Shooting this track was both fun and challenging for me and Gauri."

'Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri' actor further added, "In this sequence, Gauri and I were tied together with a gathbandhan and had to run. It was a lot of fun-I was barefoot, doing action scenes, and even riding a bike. The shoot was a little challenging for me because just a few days earlier, I had injured my foot during an action scene, and I was still in pain while filming this wedding sequence. But I took it as a challenge and gave my best. Both Gauri and I worked really hard, and despite the pain, I enjoyed the shoot. In acting, we often get to do such fun action sequences, and this time too, I forgot the pain while performing."

The show follows the story of Ghevar, a spirited young girl from a small village in Rajasthan. Raised with love by her elder brother and sister-in-law after losing her parents, Ghevar's world revolves around her family. But life takes an unexpected turn when destiny places a newborn child in their path, a child that connects two completely different worlds. As hope, heartbreak, and hidden truths collide, Ghevar finds herself at the center of a powerful story about promises, sacrifices, and a woman's fight to protect what she loves.

Watch Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, every day at 9:00pm only on Sun Neo