Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani Actor Akash Jagga Shares His Love For Food: I Always Carry My Tiffin...

These days, food is no longer just a three-time routine; for many, it's a way to explore culture, memories, and even happiness. Actor Akash Jagga, who plays Kundan in Sun Neo's show Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, opens up about his deep love for food.

While sharing about his love for food he says, "Food has always been the happiest part of my day; I truly believe it's not just about taste, but about joy, culture, and memories. Being from Rajasthan, Rajasthani food holds a special place in my heart; there's nothing like the rich flavors of dal-baati-churma, gatte ki sabzi and Ker Sangri to make me feel at home. I love trying new dishes, but my comfort food is always homemade; something that reminds me of family and those cozy moments back in Jaipur. On sets, I always carry my tiffin from home to balance health and taste, because I believe you don't have to compromise on either."

He further added, "Indian food, in my opinion, is the perfect mix of nutrition and flavor; every dish has a story and a healthy balance. For me, food isn't just fuel; it's an emotion, a memory, and a little adventure in every bite. Whether it's something spicy, sweet, or traditional, good food keeps me energized, happy."

Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani is the tale of Ghevar, a fearless and spirited girl from Rajasthan whose life takes an unexpected turn when destiny places a newborn in her family. This twist of fate ties together two contrasting worlds, setting the stage for a journey filled with love, sacrifice, and long-hidden truths. Ghevar's path is one of courage and resilience as she fights to protect what she holds closest to her heart.

