Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani Actress Gauri Shelgaonkar On Bhaidooj: My Brother Has Always Been My...

Sometimes, love doesn't need grand gestures, it hides in the smallest acts of care. For actress Gauri Shelgaonkar, known for her role Ghevar in Sun Neo's show 'Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani', Bhaidooj is more than just a festival; it's an emotion that takes her back to her childhood memories with her elder brother.

While talking about her brother's love, she says, "Bhaidooj has always been one of the most special festivals for me because it celebrates the pure bond between a brother and sister. My brother has always been my biggest support system; he's caring, protective, and always looks out for me. Even during my shoots, he visits the set just to make sure I'm doing fine and looks after even the smallest things about me. This year, I have taken a leave from our show 'Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani' for Diwali, and I am so excited to spend these days with my family."

Gauri further shared her childhood memories, saying, "I still remember one of the sweetest memories from our childhood. Back then, he didn't earn anything, but he saved up his pocket money just to buy me a small hair clip to gift me on Bhaidooj. It might seem like a tiny gesture, but for me, it meant the world. I've kept that clip safely even today. It reminds me how pure and selfless a brother's love can be."

Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani is the tale of Ghevar, a fearless and spirited girl from Rajasthan whose life takes an unexpected turn when destiny places a newborn in her family. This twist of fate ties together two contrasting worlds, setting the stage for a journey filled with love, sacrifice, and long-hidden truths. Ghevar's path is one of courage and resilience as she fights to protect what she holds closest to her heart.

