Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani Actress Gauri Shelgaonkar Opens Up About Language Challenges

Actors often step into worlds far different from their own. Sometimes it's a new culture, sometimes a new dialect, and sometimes both. To bring such characters to life, they go the extra mile, learning, practicing, and absorbing every detail that makes their role authentic. This is exactly what Gauri Shelgaonkar did for her role as Ghevar in Sun Neo's Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani. The show is deeply rooted in Rajasthani culture, and Gauri had to adapt herself to the language and its nuances to make her character real and relatable

Gauri Shelgaonkar opened up about the challenges she faced with the Rajasthani dialect and how she overcame them, "I did face challenges with the language because my character speaks in Rajasthani, and the tone and words are a little different. For example, instead of saying 'mujhe', I had to say 'maare.' In the beginning, while speaking long dialogues, I would sometimes mix them up-saying 'maare' at times and 'mujhe' at others-because I would get confused. But with practice, it all became natural. I even made it a routine to read my lines aloud at home, and slowly it turned into a habit. Now, whenever I have to say a dialogue in that tone, it flows easily without any mistakes."

Sharing how she prepared herself, Gauri added, "To get the hang of the language, I watched a lot of Rajasthani shows on YouTube whenever I had free time. It really helped, because those actors have been playing such roles for years. Watching them gave me a deep sense of Rajasthani culture and style. That learning stayed with me and now helps me perform my character with authenticity."

The show follows the story of Ghevar, a spirited young girl from a small village in Rajasthan. Raised with love by her elder brother and sister-in-law after losing her parents, Ghevar's world revolves around her family. But life takes an unexpected turn when destiny places a newborn child in their path, a child that connects two completely different worlds. As hope, heartbreak, and hidden truths collide, Ghevar finds herself at the center of a powerful story about promises, sacrifices, and a woman's fight to protect what she loves.

Watch Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, every day at 9:00pm only on Sun Neo