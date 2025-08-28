Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani Actress Gauri Shelgaonkar Reveals the Unique Ganpati Miracle

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival filled with faith, joy, and unique experiences. Everyone celebrates Bappa in their own special way, and many even believe they have witnessed his miracles. One such heartwarming story comes from Sun Neo's Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani actress Gauri Shelgaonkar, who plays Ghevar in the show. Gauri shared how her family's celebration in Nagpur has always been close to her heart and revealed a unique miracle that makes their Ganesh Chaturthi extra special.

Gauri said, "For me, Ganesh Chaturthi has always been about family celebrations in my hometown, Nagpur. The excitement would begin much before Bappa's arrival, with decorations that often continued right until the day he came home. All my cousins would gather, and we would enjoy doing the aarti together. The highlight, of course, is the prasad especially ukdiche modak. I not only love eating them but also enjoy making them. Every day at home something is going on, sometimes with bhajans, and sometimes with all the women of the house coming together to play fugdi."

She further added, "People often talk about witnessing Bappa's miracles, and even in our house, there's something very unique that happens-a real mouse visits our home only during Ganpati, never before or after. For us, it always felt like a blessing, a divine sign. This year, because of my shoot for Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, I won't be able to go home and will surely miss those moments. But at the same time, I'm excited to experience the grandeur of Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai, which will be a new and special experience for me."

The show follows the story of Ghevar, a spirited young girl from a small village in Rajasthan. Raised with love by her elder brother and sister-in-law after losing her parents, Ghevar's world revolves around her family. But life takes an unexpected turn when destiny places a newborn child in their path a child that connects two completely different worlds. As hope, heartbreak, and hidden truths collide, Ghevar finds herself at the center of a powerful story about promises, sacrifices, and a woman's fight to protect what she loves.

