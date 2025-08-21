Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani Actress Meena Mir On Playing Gayatri Devi: My mother may have been my....

Sometimes, the things that seem easy from the outside turn out to be challenging when we actually step into them. Actress Meena Mir, who is currently seen as Gayatri Devi in Sun Neo's show Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, had a similar realization. Since her character reminded her of her own mother, she thought it would be effortless to play Gayatri Devi. But the journey taught her something deeper.

Talking about her experience, Meena shares, "When I first heard about the character of Gayatri Devi, I instantly felt connected because she reminded me so much of my own mother. Growing up, I have observed my mother very closely-her way of speaking, her reactions in different situations, the way she carried herself with dignity yet warmth. That made me feel this role would come naturally to me. I thought I already knew the tone, the expressions, and the small details, so it felt like an easy task in the beginning."

She further added, "But once I started portraying Gayatri Devi, I realized that living a character on-screen is very different from observing someone in real life. My mother may have been my inspiration, but bringing that essence alive on camera demanded a lot more effort, patience, and discipline. I had to balance strength with gentleness, authority with empathy, and tradition with emotions, all at the same time. That made me understand the deeper layers of Gayatri Devi, and in the process, I also discovered a new respect for my mother's silent strength in real life."

The show follows the story of Ghevar, a spirited young girl from a small village in Rajasthan. Raised with love by her elder brother and sister-in-law after losing her parents, Ghevar's world revolves around her family. But life takes an unexpected turn when destiny places a newborn child in their path a child that connects two completely different worlds. As hope, heartbreak, and hidden truths collide, Ghevar finds herself at the center of a powerful story about promises, sacrifices, and a woman's fight to protect what she loves.

