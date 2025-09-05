Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani Actress Monika Khanna Doesn’t Fear Being Typecast, Believes An Actor....

In the world of television, where characters often leave lasting impressions on audiences, actors are sometimes worried about getting typecast. But for Monika Khanna, who plays Ramkudi in Sun Neo's show Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, typecasting is not something to be feared-it's something to be embraced as part of an actor's journey.

Speaking about her journey and versatility as an actor, Monika shares, "When it comes to typecasting, I've had the chance to play positive characters too. But if you ask me personally, I actually feel that playing a positive character is a little more difficult. The reason is, as a positive character, you walk a very thin line-you can be wise, you can be smart, but you can't always be confident. If you become too "helpless," it doesn't work, and if you go too bold, it doesn't fit either."

Prathaon Ki Odhe chunri: Beendani actress further added, "As for myself, I don't fear being typecast at all. For me, an actor is like water-you can pour it into any shape, and it will take that form. I truly enjoy playing negative roles, and I feel the fact that I've been offered so many of them means the audience loves seeing me in such characters. The love and appreciation they give me is priceless, and I'm always grateful for it."

Looking ahead to her craft and future roles, Monika confidently explains, "I'm not afraid of typecasting. If tomorrow I get a web series role that's completely different, I'll happily take it on too. It all depends on your confidence as an actor. Of course, every role requires work and homework-that never ends. Even as you grow older in this profession, you continue to prepare, learn, and improve. And I'm absolutely okay with that."

Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani follows Ghevar, a spirited girl from Rajasthan whose life changes when a newborn enters her family, connecting two very different worlds. Amid love, sacrifice, and hidden truths, Ghevar's journey becomes a powerful tale of promises and protection.

Watch Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, every day at 9:00pm only on Sun Neo