Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani Actress Monika Khanna On Her Homework For The Character

Every actor does some amount of homework before stepping into a new character. Not all roles come to life the way you plan - sometimes, they surprise you and teach you even more. That's exactly what happened with actress Monika Khanna, who plays the character of Ramkudi in Sun Neo's newly launched show Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani. Known for her strong screen presence, Monica found herself on a completely different path while preparing for this character.

Talking about her initial preparation for the role, she said, "When I was offered this character, I did my homework. I was told she was abandoned, had been to jail, and had also spent time in a mental asylum. Naturally, I approached the role with intensity and drama. But everything turned upside down. All the preparation I had done turned out to be of no use. Raghuveer Sir made it clear that he didn't want any of that, nothing loud or over-the-top. At first, I was confused and unsure of how to move forward with the character. Gradually, I began to understand what he was looking for."

The Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani actress further added, "He wanted something raw and natural, something real. Not everyone who has gone through trauma turns into a loud, menacing figure like an Amrish Puri-style villain. Some people carry their pain quietly, even with a touch of dark humor. They might come back for revenge, but their methods are subtly soaked in silence, like slow poison. On the surface, they may seem harmless, but inside, they eat away at everything, like termites. And that's exactly what this character is."

Reflecting on how the unexpected change became a learning experience for her, she shared, " In the end, none of my original preparation was used, but that turned out to be a learning experience in itself. Sometimes, when things don't go as planned, you discover something even more powerful. That's what I'm learning right now."

The show follows the story of Ghevar, a spirited young girl from a small village in Rajasthan. Raised with love by her elder brother and sister-in-law after losing her parents, Ghevar's world revolves around her family. But life takes an unexpected turn when destiny places a newborn child in their path, a child that connects two completely different worlds. As hope, heartbreak, and hidden truths collide, Ghevar finds herself at the center of a powerful story about promises, sacrifices, and a woman's fight to protect what she loves.

