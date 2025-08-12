Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani Premiere: Story Of Tradition, Strength, & Sacrifice Premieres On THIS Date

Mumbai, 12th August,2024: In the land where tradition walks hand in hand with vibrant colors, where every chunri tells a story, and where a woman's role in preserving culture is deeply rooted-Sun Neo is set to bring an emotional and heart-touching tale straight from the heart of Rajasthan 'Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani' From 12th August, at 9:00 pm.

With Gauri Shelgaonkar, Aakash Jagga, and Monika Khanna bringing depth, drama, and charm to their roles, the story becomes even more gripping and full of flavour.

Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani is a heartfelt story about Ghevar, a lively and independent girl from a small village in Rajasthan. After losing her parents at a young age, she was brought up with love and care by her elder brother and sister-in-law. Her world is simple and full of love, until life takes a sudden turn. Everything changes when a newborn child unexpectedly enters their lives, a child who unknowingly ties two very different worlds together. As truths unfold and emotions rise, Ghevar finds herself in the middle of a journey filled with love, sacrifice, and the strength of a woman who will do anything to protect what she holds close to her heart.

Speaking about her character and excitement, Gauri Shelgaonkar, who plays Ghevar, shares, "I'm really happy that I got the chance to play Ghevar. She's an independent girl who runs her shop, and in real life, too, I've always had the desire to achieve something on my own. What made me love this character even more is that through her, I got to experience the life of the beendani's (The married women) who live deeply rooted in Rajasthani traditions. I hope the audience, especially women who are mothers or wives, relate to Ghevar's journey and the selfless sacrifices she makes for her family and children."

Aakash Jagga, who plays Kundan, shared his excitement, "I'm from Rajasthan, so this culture is a big part of who I am. Kundan is a true Rajasthani character; he's royal, kind, and stands strong for what's right. The moment I read the script; I felt an instant connection because it reflects the traditions I grew up with. That made my performance feel very natural on screen. It's a wonderful chance for me to represent my roots, and I genuinely hope the audience feels that connection and supports us with lots of love."

Monika Khanna, who plays the strong and negative lead Ramkudi, shares, "I've always enjoyed portraying layered characters, and Ramkudi adds a fiery edge to the story. Ramkudi is a complex and dramatic character. Her life has been marked by hardships, years spent in poverty, time in a mental asylum, and a stretch in prison. What I love most is that this role shows a different side of people we usually see as negative characters. Ramkudi is the way she is because of her past, and understanding that makes her even more interesting. I'm sure the audience will enjoy watching her."

Rooted in rich Rajasthani culture, Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani isn't just a show-it's a celebration of womanhood, traditions, and the quiet power of those who carry responsibilities with grace and courage.

Don't miss the premiere of Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani on 12 August at 9:00 PM, airing only on Sun Neo!