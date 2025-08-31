Prem Sagar Death Reason: Ramayan Helmer Ramanand Sagar's Son Passes Away; Last Rites To Be Held Today

Prem Sagar, a respected Indian cinema producer and cinematographer, passed away at 84. His contributions to the industry, continuing his family's legacy, remain significant.

Prem Sagar Death: Prem Sagar, a respected figure in Indian cinema, passed away at 84. He was the son of the legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar and father to producer Shiv Sagar. Prem Sagar died at 10 am today, as confirmed by reports. His contributions to the industry were significant, continuing his family's cinematic legacy.

A source informed NDTV that Prem Sagar had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday, doctors recommended he be taken home. Sadly, he passed away this morning. The cremation is scheduled for 3 pm today at Pawan Hans cremation ground in Mumbai.

Legacy in Indian Cinema

Prem Sagar was not only a senior producer but also an accomplished cinematographer. He played a pivotal role in maintaining the Sagar family's influence in both Indian cinema and television. His work under Sagar Arts, the production company established by his father, was instrumental in shaping many projects' visual identity.

An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) from the 1968 batch, Prem Sagar's education provided him with a robust foundation in photography and cinematography. This training enabled him to contribute significantly to various projects throughout his career.

Remembering Ramanand Sagar

Ramanand Sagar, Prem's father, is best remembered for creating the iconic television series Ramayan. This series left an indelible mark on Indian television and continues to be celebrated for its cultural impact.

The news of Prem Sagar's passing has saddened many who admired his work and dedication to the film industry. His legacy will continue through the projects he helped bring to life and through his family members who remain active in the industry.