Priom Gujjar On Playing Titular Role Raj Bundela In Rashmi Sharma's Upcoming Show Lakshmi Niwas

Actor Priom Gujjar, who will soon be seen playing the titular role of Raj Bundela in the upcoming TV show Lakshmi Niwas, shares his excitement about his upcoming show on Zee TV.

He said, "Back in 2019 I featured in a mythological show, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki, which was produced by Rashmi Sharma. And now after years I'm enjoying the opportunity to play my very first titular role in their show. The production house is really good to work with. I'm huge fan of their shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Sasural Simar Ka. And now working with them for me is a dream come true."

The actor continued, "On TV my last show was Shaitani Rasmein, which went off air during January this year. Post which I was doing OTT project. I got to work in a project by Vikram Bhatt sir and many popular platforms producing verticals. But when I was approached for this project, I became sure like this is the right time for getting back on TV."

Priom was also seen in historical fiction drama 'Paurashpur' for Season 2. Taking about preparing for his role. He shared, "Lakshmi Niwas is official remake of Zee Kannada's TV series Lakshmi Nivasa. The show also airs the remake series in Marathi language too. And both are doing really well. So I'm watching the show and understanding my role and preparing myself. The best thing is I'm getting familiar with Kannada language too, while I'm trying to understand the role."

Priom has earlier been a part of TV shows like Kaleerein, Ishqbaaaz, Mithai, Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, Karmadhikari Shanidev among others.