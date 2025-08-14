Prithviraj Chauhan New Cast: Who Is Playing Prithviraj, Sanyogita In Sony TV Show After Leap?

Mumbai, 14th August 2025: Sony Entertainment Television's most popular show - Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan takes a new turn as the story progresses. The child king, Prithviraj grows into a brave king who's ready to turn all tides. While audiences have witnessed the journey of him being a child king, they will witness another important chapter of the Indian history. The love story of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and Sanyogita is rooted in vengeance and transformed by love, thus making it one of Indian history's most unforgettable love story.

Starring Samarthya Gupta and Priyanshi Yadav, the show promises to entertain viewers with much more than a historical battle between Prithviraj Chauhan and Mohammad Ghori.

Samarthya Gupta on the leap of the show, "While we have heard stories of Prithviraj as a brave warrior the world also knows him for his iconic love story. It's not a simple romance; it's a journey from vengeance to love."

Priyanshi Yadav on the leap of the show, "Princess Sanyogita is known for her iconic love story with Prithviraj Chauhan. However, she's much more than her royalty and beauty. She is also a fierce warrior who would go through any heights to protect her father's kingdom and motherland."

Watch this love story unfold on Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan from 18th August onwards (Monday - Friday) 8.30 pm