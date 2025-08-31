Priya Marathe Death: Pavitra Rishta Actress' Last Instagram Post Was With Her Husband

Priya Marathe Last Instagram Post: Priya Marathe, a popular name in the Indian television industry, passed away at 38. Known for her role as Ankita Lokhande's sister in Pavitra Rishta, Priya's death has left a void in the entertainment world.

Priya Marathe left for her heavenly abode at her Mira Road residence in Mumbai on August 31. She was battling cancer since some time, which caused her untimely demise. As soon as the news about her demise circulated online, fans started expressing their grief on social media.

The entertainment industry is reeling from the news of Priya's passing. Many actors shared their condolences and memories of working alongside her.

Priya Maratha Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Her Death

In her last Instagram, she shared photos with her husband from their Jaipur trip, expressing joy over visiting Amer Fort. In the throwback pictures, the actress can be seen posing with her husband, flaunting their million-dollar smiles.

Priya and her husband Shantanu Moghe loved travelling, and they often went to different places to enjoy the picturesque beauty of India. Her last post went viral on the internet after her death.

Priya Marathe's Career Journey

Priya began her acting career early, quickly gaining fame through her talent and dedication. She became a household name with popular TV shows and films, earning a devoted fan base. Her versatility as an actress was widely celebrated across India.

Throughout her career, Priya portrayed a wide range of characters, showcasing her exceptional acting skills. Her ability to bring depth to complex roles made her stand out among peers. Audiences appreciated the authenticity she brought to each performance.

The entertainment community will fondly remember Priya Marathe for her dedication and talent. She played key roles in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Pavitra Rishta, impressing the audience with her power-packed performances.

Colleagues remembered Priya not only for her talent but also for her kindness and willingness to help others. Her positive spirit inspired many within the industry, leaving a lasting impact on those who knew her personally and professionally.