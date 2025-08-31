Priya Marathe Death Reason: How Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta Co-star Died? She Was Only 38

Priya Marathe death reason: Priya Marathe, a well-known actress in the Indian entertainment industry, is no more. She left for her heavely abode at the age of 38. The actress is fondly known for playing the role of Ankita Lokhande's sister in Pavitra Rishta.

How Priya Marathe Died? What's The Reason?

The talented actress passed away due to cancer. She had been battling cancer for some time. Her untimely demise has left her fans and colleagues in shock and mourning.

Her career spanned various roles in television and films, where she made a significant impact. Her performances were appreciated by audiences across the country.

Priya Marathe TV Shows

The news of Priya's passing has deeply affected the entertainment community. The actors, who worked with her, expressed their condolences and shared memories of working with her.

Priya's journey in acting began at a young age, and she quickly rose to fame with her talent and hard work. She became a household name through popular TV shows like Pavitra Rishta, earning a loyal fan base.

She made her television debut with Ya Sukhano Ya and later went on work in in Char Divas Sasuche. Did you know she made her Hindi TV debut with Kasamh Se, where she played the role of Vidya Bali?

Priya featured in Marathi films like Humne Jeena Seekh Liya and Ti Ani Itar.

She shot to fame after playing the role of Varsha in Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Pavitra Rishta. She was also seen in Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Jyoti Malhotra.

She featured in the Marathi serial Tu Tithe Me, where she showcased her acting prowess in a negative role as Priya Mohite.

Adding another dimension to her career, Priya joined Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in February 2017. She played the role of Bhavani Rathod in Devoleena Bhattacharjee's serial, turning grey once again for the small screen.

On the professional front, Priya was last seen on the TV screens in the reality show Aata Hou De Dhingana.

Remembering Priya Marathe

The void left by Priya's passing is felt deeply by those who knew her personally and professionally. Fans shared their tributes on social media and flooded the comments section of her Instagram posts to express their grief.

Throughout her career, Priya took on diverse roles that showcased her range as an actress. While the viewers hated character Varsha in Pavitra Rishta, they loved her performance.

Colleagues recalled Priya as not only a talented actress but also a kind-hearted person who was always ready to help people around her.