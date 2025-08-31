Priya Marathe Death: Who Is Her Husband Shantanu Moghe? All About Their Love Story

Priya Marathe husband: The entertainment industry is shocked with the news of Priya Marathe's demise. The actress, who worked in Marathi and Hindi serials, is no more with us. She passed away at 38. Known for her role as Ankita Lokhande's sister Varsha in Pavitra Rishta, the actress left a strong impact on the audience with her acting.

Priya Marathe Death: Actress Dies At 38

Priya's death has left the entertainment world in shock. The fans and her colleagues are shocked and saddened by the loss. Her colleagues recalled Priya as not only a talented actress but also a kind-hearted person who was always willing to help others.

Her career was marked by diverse roles in both television and film, showcasing her versatility and dedication. Priya's performances were widely appreciated across India, earning her a loyal fan base.

The news of Priya's passing has deeply affected the entertainment community. Many actors and filmmakers have expressed their condolences and shared memories of working with her. Her contributions to the industry will be remembered fondly.

Priya's journey in acting began at a young age, quickly rising to fame through talent and hard work. She became a household name through popular TV shows and movies, earning a loyal fan base.

Throughout her career, Priya took on diverse roles that showcased her range as an actress.

Who Is Priya Marathe's Husband Shantanu Moghe?

Priya Marathe was married to Shantanu Moghe. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2012. Priya's last Instagram post was with her husband. She had shared photos from their Jaipur trip on social media.

Priya got hitched to her longtime friend and actor Shantanu Moghe on April 24, 2012. Shantanu is the son of veteran Marathi actor Shrikant Moghe.

Priya fondly described Shantanu as her 'travel partner' in her posts. The lovebirds often went to different places to satisfy their wanderlust. Photos from their vacation often created ripples on social media.

Priya and Shantanu turned cheerleaders for each other, showcasing their love on social media. From celebrating special occasions to posting lovely photos, the duo often grabbed eyeballs with their Instagram posts.