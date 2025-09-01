Priya Marathe Funeral: Abhijeet Khandekar, Prarthana Behere & Suyash Tilak Bid Emotional Goodbye - VIDEOS

Priya Marathe, beloved actress in Marathi and Hindi television, passed away from cancer at age 38. Her funeral in Mumbai was an emotional tribute attended by industry peers, reflecting her impact on the entertainment world.

Priya Marathe Funeral: The Marathi and Hindi television industry is grappling with the sudden loss of Priya Marathe, who passed away at 38. Her funeral in Mumbai was attended by several actors, including Abhijeet Khandekar, Prarthana Behere, and Suyash Tilak, who were visibly emotional as they bid farewell to the beloved Pavitra Rishta actress.

Priya Marathe's passing has left a significant void in the Marathi entertainment world. She succumbed to cancer on August 31, 2025, after battling the illness for over a year. Despite receiving continuous medical care, her health deteriorated in recent months, leading to her demise at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai.

Emotional Farewell at the Funeral

The funeral was a poignant event with many Marathi industry figures present to pay their respects. A video shared by Marathi Manoranjan showed actor Abhijeet Khandekar deeply moved as he comforted a grieving family member. Actress Prarthana Behere was also seen tearfully folding her hands in prayer, captured in a video by Rajshri Marathi.

Veteran actor Astad Kale joined other celebrities like Shalmali Toyle and Om Prakash Shinde at the funeral. Later, Suyash Tilak arrived solemnly to offer his condolences. The gathering highlighted Priya's impact on her colleagues and the deep sense of loss felt by all.

A Celebrated Career

Born on April 23, 1987, in Mumbai, Priya Marathe became a respected figure in Marathi television. Her role as Varsha Satish Deshpande in Pavitra Rishta made her a household name. She also excelled in Hindi TV with roles like Vidya Bali in Kasamh Se and Jyoti Malhotra in Bade Acche Lagte Hain under Balaji Telefilms.

Priya's versatility extended beyond daily soaps; she showcased her comedic talent on Comedy Circus Season 1. Her work spanned acclaimed Marathi shows such as Char Divas Sasuche and Tu Tithe Mi, as well as Hindi hits like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap.

Priya Marathe's Last Instagram Post

Priya had withdrawn from public life over the past year and distanced herself from social media. Her last Instagram post dates back to 2024 when she visited Amer Fort with her husband Shantanu Moghe. The cheerful photos contrasted sharply with her private health struggles during that time.

In 2023, Priya stepped away from Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe due to health concerns. Although she never publicly discussed her illness, colleagues often spoke of her resilience and quiet strength throughout those challenging months.

A Legacy Remembered

Priya Marathe will be remembered not only for her memorable characters but also for her grace and dedication to acting. From traditional roles to contemporary dramas across languages, she carved out a special place in audiences' hearts. Her passing marks an immense loss for the Marathi entertainment fraternity.

As tributes continue to pour in from fans and colleagues alike, Priya's legacy will endure through the countless performances she leaves behind. Her contributions have left an indelible mark on both Marathi and Hindi television industries.