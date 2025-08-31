Priya Marathe Last Rites: When Will Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta Co-Star's Final Rites Be Performed?

Priya Marathe Last Rites: Priya Marathe, a well-known Marathi actress, also made a mark in the Hindi television industry with her role in Pavitra Rishta, where she played the on-screen sister of actress Ankita Lokhande. Tragically, Priya passed away on Sunday, August 31, at 4 a.m. She was 38 years old and had been courageously battling cancer for the past two years, according to a report by Hindustan Times. She is survived by her husband, actor Shantanu Moghe. The couple had been married since 2012, sharing 14 years together.

As per The Week, Priya Marathe's last rites will be performed today on August 31, 2025, at 4 pm.

Priya Marathe was born on April 23, 1987, in Mumbai. She did her schooling and further education in her hometown itself. Priya started her career with 'Ya Sukhani Ya' Marathi serial. She then appeared in several other Marathi TV shows, including 'Char Divas Sasuche.' She then became a popular name in the Hindi Television industry as well, with shows like 'Kasamh Se' where she played Vidya Bali, Comedy Circus, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and Pavitra Rishta.

The actress gave up her show 'Tujhe Mee Geet Gaat Aahe' in 2023. As per the reports, back then, she said in one of her social media posts, "I am saying goodbye to the serial 'Tujhe Mee Geet Gaat Ahe' due to health reasons. I was very happy to play the role of Monica in this serial, but it is very difficult to balance both the shooting schedule and my health. My health problem has also arisen suddenly. I received a lot of love from the audience for the role of Monica. But as per the needs of the serial team, I could not give them enough time. That is why I have decided to stop this journey here."