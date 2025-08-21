Priyamvada Kant To Shubhangi Atre: What Are Your Favourite Actors Wearing This Festive Season?

With the ongoing festive season promising glittering celebrations, vibrant traditions, and fun-filled gatherings, &TV actors are all set to dazzle in show-stopping outfits, glowing makeup looks, and trending accessories. Here's how these style-savvy stars plan to light up the festive season. These include Priyamvada Kant (Latika, Gharwali Pedwali), Sonal Panwar (Malaika, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) . Priyamvada Kant, aka Latika from the upcoming show Gharwali Pedwali, shares, "This festive season, I want my style to reflect warmth, joy, and a sense of tradition. I am currently drawn to flowy anarkalis in rich jewel tones like emerald green and royal blue, as they instantly lift the festive vibe and exude elegance. I plan to pair them with statement oxidized jewelry like big jhumkas, chunky bangles, and maybe even a bold choker. Oxidised silver has this raw, earthy charm that instantly adds character to any outfit, no matter how simple. For makeup, I prefer a soft, glowing look, a dewy base, lightly flushed cheeks, and a hint of shimmer on the eyes to catch the festive lights. I always finish with a bold bindi and fresh gajra in my hair; it's my little style signature that makes me feel connected to tradition. I want my look to feel traditional yet youthful and full of life, just like Latika! Whether it's a puja or a casual get-together, dressing up for me is about celebrating life, culture, and beauty all at once."

Sonal Panwar, aka Malaika from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, mentions, "I like keeping my festive style chic with a modern twist. This year, I am obsessed with Indo-western co-ords, sets, think flowy pants paired with embroidered crop tops or embellished capes. They are stylish, comfortable, and versatile enough for everything from a family dinner to a party. I love experimenting by mixing classic Indian fabrics with contemporary cuts, which creates a unique look without trying too hard. Makeup is where I like to play! This season, I'm going bold with eyeliner, maybe even graphic styles balanced with nude lips for that edgy-yet-elegant effect. I am also tempted to try metallic eyeshadows for a touch of drama. Accessories are my absolute favourite part of styling, mirrorwork potlis, statement ear cuffs, and those trendy pearl or rhinestone hair clips that instantly elevate a look. For me, fashion is about showing up as your most confident self, and this festive season, my style will be bold, bright, and unapologetically expressive with just the right amount of sparkle." Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, reveals, "Festivals are the perfect occasion to go all out with traditional wear, and I enjoy every bit of it. I'm planning to wear a rich Banarasi silk saree in a classic hue, paired with a contrasting blouse to add that extra pop of colour. There is something timeless and regal about Banarasi weaves; the craftsmanship and intricate zari work never fail to make you feel royal. I will be accessorising with traditional temple jewellery such as heavy jhumkas, a delicate mathapatti, and a gold bangle, styling my hair in a neat bun adorned with fresh mogra flowers. It's such a graceful and evergreen festive look. For makeup, I prefer a subtle yet striking style, a flawless, radiant base, kohled eyes, and a deep maroon lipstick that ties the look together. Dressing traditionally during festivals reminds me of the warmth of family gatherings and the joy of rituals. It's not just about looking beautiful; it's about feeling connected to our culture, our values, and our roots. For me, every outfit tells a story of tradition and togetherness."

