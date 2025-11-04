Priyanka Chahar Sets The Stage On Fire As Ekta Kapoor’s New Naagin- We're Obsessed With Her Golden Godess Look

The Bigg Boss 19 stage turned electric this weekend when Ekta Kapoor introduced Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the new face of Naagin 7. Dressed in a shimmering golden outfit that literally glowed under the lights, Priyanka looked every bit the fierce and enchanting Naagin fans had been waiting for.

Her look instantly grabbed everyone's attention - glowing bronzed skin, and that confident aura that's become her signature. Viewers couldn't stop praising how naturally she fit the supernatural theme, with many calling her "the perfect mix of power and beauty." Her toned figure and glistening complexion made the look even more striking, setting new standards for TV glam.

Priyanka's fashion sense has always been effortless - never too much, never too little. She knows how to balance elegance with boldness, and that shows in every outfit she wears. Whether it's her casual airport looks or red carpet glam, fans love that she always stays true to her personal style.

Social media erupted within minutes of her appearance. One fan wrote, "She's glowing like she was dipped in gold!" Another said, "Priyanka doesn't need a Naagin costume - she already has that aura!" Others joked about wanting to "raid her wardrobe immediately."

With this dazzling reveal, Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 has already become one of the most awaited shows of the year.