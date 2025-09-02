Pushpa Impossible Latest Episode: Pushpa Faces Relationship Challenges In Sony SAB’s Show

Mumbai, 2nd September 2025: Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible continues to win hearts with its inspiring story and emotionally rich characters. As Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) chases her dream of becoming a lawyer, she faces new challenges that test not only her determination but also her closest relationships. Recent episodes saw Pushpa being confronted by Rohini (Preetika) for reuniting Professor Shastri (Gaurav Chopra) with his daughter, Riya (Kajal). Later, Kadambari (Brinda Trivedi) opens up to Jugal (Anshul Trivedi) and confirms that she is pregnant and expecting his baby.

In the upcoming episodes, Pushpa finds herself caught in endless chaos; Sonal (Bhakti Rathod) moves in to her household to care for Deepti (Garima Parihar), sparking constant clashes with Bapodara (Jayesh Bharbhaya) as both want to protect their daughters, leaving Pushpa stuck in the middle. On the other hand, Pushpa encourages Professor Shastri to propose to Koyal (Isha), unaware of a shocking truth about her. Further, Kadambari refuses to eat unless Jugal (Anshul Trivedi) brings Bappa's murti to her house, a demand which he firmly rejects.

With battles brewing on all sides, how will Pushpa handle the storm?

Karuna Pandey, who essays the role of Pushpa, shared, "Currently, troubles are chasing my character, Pushpa, from every direction. On the home front, Sonal and Bapodara keep clashing over their daughters, and outside it's Rajveer-Koyal and Professor Shastri's matter, which is keeping her on her toes. To add to that, Kadambari is firm on her demands with Jugal, further affecting Pushpa's emotional well-being who is now worried for Jugal. There are so many times that one feels we can break under the pressure but playing Pushpa has taught me that no matter how strong the storm is, you can not step back. In fact, there have been moments in my own life when balancing personal and professional responsibilities felt overwhelming, but embodying Pushpa's resilience reminds me to stay rooted and take things one step at a time."

