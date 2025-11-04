Pushpa Impossible Leap: Sony SAB’s Show Takes A 7-year Leap, Enters A New Chapter With New Actors

Pushpa Impossible new cast: Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible continues to win hearts with its honest storytelling and spirit of perseverance. As the show takes a 7-year leap, Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) steps into a bold new chapter, balancing her nascent career as a lawyer with the changing equations within her family.

Seven years on, the once-close family now finds itself spread across different paths, each facing their own struggles and choices. While Pushpa navigates the challenges of being an advocate, she's also learning what it means to hold her family together in a world that's moved on. Joining her journey is a set of new actors who play the pivotal characters of Chirag, Prarthana, Rashi etc and new characters that bring fresh energy, emotions, and stories to Pushpa's ever-evolving world.

The Patel family returns with Chirag (Nitin Babu) and Prarthana (Pooja Katurde), who once cared deeply for each other, but seven years has changed everything between them. Earlier inseparable, they now stand on opposite sides of the law. Prarthana has grown into a tough, no-nonsense cop who lives by discipline, justice, and integrity. Chirag, on the other hand, has become a passionate youth leader involved in social work and local politics, operating in grey areas where ideals often clash with reality. Rashi (Akshaya Hindalkar) has grown up and is an influencer now, who has also fallen in love with Rishab (Shrey Maradiya) who is charming yet controlling. Swara (Pari Bhati) is now a 13-year-old, rebellious and sharp-tongued but carries deep emotional scars, making her a reflection of Pushpa's strength and fire. In the courtroom, the story expands with new characters including Bharat Bhatia as the Judge and Deepak Parekh as a lawyer.

Sharing her thoughts on this transformative phase, Karuna Pandey said, "This new chapter of Pushpa Impossible truly feels like a fresh beginning. Time has passed, and with that, Pushpa's world has completely evolved. Her children have grown up, the dynamics within her family have changed, and she now faces a new set of challenges, both as a mother and as an advocate. The same characters that viewers have loved are returning with new faces and new perspectives, reflecting how life moves on and people evolve. It's exciting for me as an actor because it allows my character, Pushpa, to rediscover herself once again, while staying rooted in the same values that define her."

Nitin Babu who will be playing the role of Chirag says, "Stepping into the role of Chirag after the leap is both thrilling and emotional. Chirag's journey now carries a deeper complexity; he's idealistic, ambitious, and caught between doing what's right and what's practical. His relationship with Prarthana adds another layer of conflict, as love and principles collide. For me, it's an opportunity to portray a character who represents today's youth, passionate yet conflicted, trying to make a difference in a world that isn't always black and white."

Bharat Bhatia who will be playing the role of the judge says, "I'm very excited to be part of Pushpa Impossible, entering the new courtroom chapter. My character brings a fresh dimension to the story, where Pushpa, as a new advocate, is constantly learning the nuances of law and justice. The courtroom will become a space of intense emotions, moral dilemmas, and powerful exchanges and that's what makes this phase of the show so compelling. It's not just about legal battles; it's about human values and the courage it takes to stand by them."

