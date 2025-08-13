Pushpa Impossible: Pushpa vs. Kadambari- A Unique Dahi Handi Challenge On Janmashtami In Sony SAB’s Show

Mumbai, August 12, 2025: Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible continues to win hearts with its inspiring story and emotionally rich characters. As Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) chases her dream of becoming a lawyer, she faces new challenges that test not only her determination but also her closest relationships. In recent episodes, viewers saw Pushpa refuse to stand by in silence and begin gathering evidence to clear Professor Shastri's (Gaurav Chopra) name after he is falsely accused of molestation.

In the upcoming episodes, tensions in the Bapodra chawl reach new heights when Jugal (Anshul Trivedi) firmly tells his estranged wife Kadambari (Brinda Trivedi) to leave. Kadambari, however, isn't ready to back off. Instead, she throws down a daring challenge to Pushpa. If Pushpa can defeat her in a Dahi Handi contest this Janmashtami, she will walk away from the chawl for good.

Will Pushpa turn this celebration into her ultimate victory, or does Kadambari have another trick up her sleeve?

Talking about the off-screen bond, Karuna Pandey says, "This Janmashtami in Pushpa Impossible is extra special because it's more than just a celebration, it's about standing up for what's right. Pushpa takes Kadambari's challenge head-on, not simply to win a Dahi Handi, but to protect her home and her people. The spirit of Krishna teaches us to face challenges with wit and courage, and that's exactly the energy Pushpa is bringing to this moment."

