Pushpa Impossible Today Episode: Deepti’s Selfless Act Turns Into Heartbreak As Kadambari Makes Shocking Plan

Mumbai, October 22nd, 2025: Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible is striking a chord with viewers through its uplifting narrative and heartfelt characters. As Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) pursues her dream of becoming a lawyer, she faces new hurdles that test both her determination and the bonds she cherishes most.

After learning that Prarthana cannot conceive, Deepti makes a life-changing and selfless decision: she decides to give one of her unborn twins to Prarthana. However, this gesture creates turmoil within the family. When Bapodara (Jayesh Bharbhaya) suggests legal paperwork for the child, Ashwin (Samridh Bawa) loses his temper, feeling deeply conflicted about Deepti's choice. Amid this emotional storm, Prarthana receives a call for her IPS training. Torn between her duty and Deepti's gesture, she decides to leave, telling Deepti that she no longer needs her child and that her new journey awaits. The next day, Deepti goes into labour, unaware of Kadambari's (Brinda Trivedi) sinister plan. In a shocking twist, Kadambari conspires with hospital staff to steal one of Deepti's newborns to fake her own pregnancy.

As the tension mounts, the question remains, will Kadambari succeed in her evil plan? What will Pushpa do when she learns the truth?

Talking about this emotional track, Garima Parihar, who plays Deepti, shared, "This phase in Deepti's life is filled with pain, strength, and sacrifice. As a mother, her instinct is to give love selflessly, and her decision to give one of her unborn child to Prarthana comes purely from the heart. But when the situation turns against her, it becomes even more heart-wrenching. Playing Deepti in this track made me realize how powerful a mother's emotions can be, she can give everything, even if it means losing a part of herself."

Adding to this, Brinda Trivedi, who plays Kadambari, shared, "Kadambari's actions may appear cruel, but they stem from deep insecurity and emotional turmoil. She's desperate to prove something to the world and herself, even if it means crossing moral lines. It's a complex phase for her character, she's manipulative, vulnerable, and unpredictable. As an actor, it's both challenging and fascinating to portray the fine line between desperation and darkness."

