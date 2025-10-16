Pushpa Impossible Today Episode: Heartbreak And A Hard Choice—Will Deepti Give Her Child To Prarthana

Mumbai, October 16th, 2025: Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible is striking a chord with viewers through its uplifting narrative and heartfelt characters. As Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) pursues her dream of becoming a lawyer, she faces new hurdles that test both her determination and the bonds she cherishes most.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness a profound turning point in Prarthana's (Indraxi Kanjilal) journey. After years of relentless effort and determination, she successfully clears her IPS interview, taking a next step toward realizing her lifelong dream. However, her joy doesn't last long when she learns that she can never conceive a child. Moved by Prarthana's anguish, Deepti makes a deeply selfless and emotional decision, she wishes to give one of her children to Prarthana. However, this heartfelt gesture sparks conflict, as Ashwin strongly opposes the idea.

How will this emotional conflict affect their relationships? Will this decision bring them closer or tear them apart?

Garima Parihar, playing the role of Deepti in Pushpa Impossible, shared, "Deepti is not just a mother; she is a woman who understands sacrifice and the true meaning of selflessness. Essaying her has made me truly connect with the profound desire a woman has to nurture a child. Seeing Prarthana's pain pierced my heart, and in that moment, giving her one of my children became more than a choice, it became an act of love and sisterhood. Motherhood isn't always about giving birth; sometimes, it's about sharing the gift of love and giving someone else the chance to experience it."

Indraxi Kanjilal, playing the role of Prarthana in Pushpa Impossible, shared, "Prarthana's journey is one of dreams, struggles, and resilience, and I have tried to bring every ounce of her determination and vulnerability to life. Clearing the IPS interview was a dream come true for her, a culmination of years of hard work and yet, that joy is soon overshadowed by a heartbreak that no one can prepare for. When she learns that she can never become a mother, it's a moment of unimaginable pain, and portraying that raw emotion on screen was both challenging and deeply personal. It reminded me that family isn't always about blood, it's about the people who stand by you, who love you unconditionally, and who give you the courage to face life again. As an actor, moments like these stay with you, they shape not just the character, but also the way you look at relationships, love, and the meaning of home."

Tune in to watch Pushpa Impossible, every Monday to Saturday at 9:30 PM, only on Sony SAB