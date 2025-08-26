Pushpa Impossible Today Episode: New Chaos Ensues As Bapodara And Sonal Start Staying At Pushpa’s House

Mumbai, 26th August, 2025: Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible continues to win hearts with its inspiring story and emotionally rich characters. As Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) chases her dream of becoming a lawyer, she faces new challenges that test not only her determination but also her closest relationships. Recent episodes saw Jugal (Anshul Trivedi) and Pushpa anxiously wait for Kadambari's (Brinda Trivedi) final pregnancy report.

However, Kadambari continues with her pregnancy drama, and Pushpa finds herself juggling challenges on all fronts. She helps heartbroken Professor Shastri rediscover hope and rebuild his bond with his daughter, while at home, Kadambari's disruptive presence begins to affect Prarthana. The situation grows even more chaotic as Bapodara's (Jayesh Bharbhaya) family temporarily moves in, leading to fresh tensions when Bapodra contemplates taking Prarthana (Indraxi Kanjilal) back to live with him.

How will Pushpa handle these situations together?

Karuna Pandey, who essays the role of Pushpa, shared, "The arrival of Bapodara and Sonal as house guests brings a whole new layer of drama and comedy into Pushpa's life. I thoroughly enjoy portraying moments where my character tries to balance her household amidst unexpected chaos. It's both challenging and fun to show how Pushpa handles such situations, while also highlighting the emotional dynamics that come with new guests and their relationships under one roof. Audiences will definitely relate to the humor and the tensions that arise from having uninvited guests."

