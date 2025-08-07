Pushpa Impossible Today Episode: Pushpa Fights To Clear False Allegations Against Professor Shastri

Mumbai, August 7th, 2025: Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible continues to win hearts with its inspiring storytelling and emotionally rich characters. As Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) chases her dream of becoming a lawyer, she finds herself facing new hurdles that test not just her determination but her closest relationships. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed Kadambari (Brinda Trivedi) plot to land Professor Shastri (Gaurav Chopra) in jail.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Pushpa take a strong stand against the false molestation accusation made against Professor Shastri. While Shastri himself has no memory of the night in question, due to his impaired state and refuses to fight for his innocence, however, Pushpa refuses to give up. Determined to find the truth, she visits the girl who has accused Shastri of molestation, hoping to gather evidence in his favour. But what she finds there shocks her as it goes against Shastri.

With the odds stacked against him and time running out, how will Pushpa prove his innocence? As the drama intensifies and Pushpa faces one of her toughest challenges yet.

Karuna Pandey, who plays Pushpa in Pushpa Impossible, said, "This track is extremely powerful because it touches on sensitive issues like false accusations and the importance of standing by the truth. As Pushpa, I connected with the helplessness she feels when even Professor Shastri gives up on himself. But true to her nature, she doesn't back down easily. Playing Pushpa in such emotionally layered scenes pushes me as an actor, and I hope the audience feels her struggle and strength just as deeply."

Tune in to watch Pushpa Impossible, every Monday to Saturday at 9 PM, only on Sony SAB