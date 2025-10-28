Pushpa Impossible Today Episode: Will Deepti Be Able To Protect Her Baby From Kadambari’s Plan?

Mumbai, October 28th, 2025: Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible continues to strike a chord with viewers through its uplifting narrative and heartfelt characters. As Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) pursues her dream of becoming a lawyer, she faces new hurdles that test both her determination and the bonds she cherishes most.

In the upcoming episodes of Pushpa Impossible, happiness fills the Patel household as Deepti (Garima Parihar) welcomes her babies into the world. However, things soon take an unexpected turn when Kadambari (Brinda Trivedi) learns about the twins and secretly plans to steal one of Deepti's babies. As the family celebrates this new beginning, a shocking twist awaits them, leaving Pushpa and everyone around her unaware of the truth that's about to unfold.

Will Pushpa discover Kadambari's deceit and expose her shocking truth? Or will Kadambari manage to keep her dark secret buried?

Talking about this track, Brinda Trivedi, who plays Kadambari, shares, "Playing Kadambari has been one of the most emotionally complex experiences of my journey with Pushpa Impossible. What makes her dangerous is not that she's evil for the sake of it, but that she justifies her actions with her own twisted sense of right and wrong. This upcoming track, where she crosses an unthinkable line, really challenged me as an actor because it demanded that I understand her psychology without judging her."

