Raksha Bandhan 2025 EXCL: Jamai No 1 Star Abhishek Malik Calls Sister His ‘Guiding Light’ & ‘Second Mother’

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration that goes beyond the ritual of tying a sacred thread; it is about cherishing the deep-rooted bond between siblings. This year, as families across the country come together to mark the occasion, Jamai No. 1 lead actor Abhishek Malik shares a heartfelt glimpse into his own Rakhi traditions and the relationship he treasures most.

Abhishek, who plays Neel in Zee TV's popular show, spoke warmly about the role his sister has played in his life. He revealed, "My sister has always been my biggest inspiration and guiding light. She's not just someone I admire, but someone who has truly helped shape the person I am today. She's like a second mother to me. In fact, even today, the moment anything happens, she's the first person I call."

For the actor, Raksha Bandhan is not just about the ceremonial exchange of rakhi and gifts. It's a day that reinforces the unspoken understanding and companionship he shares with his sister. "Since childhood, we've shared an unspoken bond that even our parents often noticed and appreciated. We've always been drawn to the same things, shared the same curiosity, and found comfort in just being around each other," he added.

Despite busy schedules and geographical distances, Abhishek and his sister never miss celebrating Raksha Bandhan together. It's a tradition they have kept alive since they were kids. "No matter how far apart we are, every Raksha Bandhan, we make it a point to meet, spend quality time together, and celebrate the day as our own little tradition," he shared.

As self-confessed foodies, the siblings have a unique way of ending their festive day - exploring new restaurants and indulging in delicious meals. Abhishek says these moments, filled with laughter, stories, and warmth, are what make the festival truly special for him.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 may be marked on calendars across the nation, but for Abhishek Malik, it remains etched in the heart - a celebration of love, loyalty, and the irreplaceable joy of siblinghood.