Raksha Bandhan: Parag Tyagi Ties Rakhi To Househelp & Pet Dog On Behalf Of Late Wife Shefali Jariwala – VIDEO

Actor Parag Tyagi honoured the memory of his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, by continuing her Raksha Bandhan tradition. On Saturday, he tied rakhis to his househelp and pet dog. This heartfelt gesture was shared on Instagram, where Parag expressed his desire to keep Shefali's rituals alive. He performed aarti for his househelp Ram and pet dog Simba, applying tilak and tying rakhis in front of Shefali's portrait.

Emotional Tributes

Parag's touching tribute moved many fans, who encouraged him to remain strong. Hindustani Bhau, known from Bigg Boss and Shefali's rakhi brother, also paid homage by tying a rakhi to himself in her memory. These acts of remembrance highlight the deep impact Shefali had on those around her and their commitment to honouring her legacy.

Shefali Jariwala's sudden passing on June 27 left many in shock. The actress suffered a cardiac arrest at her Mumbai home. Reports suggest that low blood pressure from anti-ageing medications might have triggered the attack. On the day she died, Shefali was fasting for spiritual reasons and took an injection with the anti-ageing drug on an empty stomach.

Details Surrounding Her Passing

The combination of fasting and medication likely caused a rapid drop in blood pressure, leading to the heart attack. Friends and family gathered for her cremation in Mumbai on June 28. The tragic circumstances surrounding her death have raised awareness about the potential risks associated with certain medications.

Parag's Instagram post read: "Pari, you used to tie Rakhi to our baby Simba and our Ram. I want you to keep doing it through me so today I tied Rakhi to Simba and Ram from ur side.. Now I am going to fulfil all ur duties… Love you till our last breath (sic)." His words resonated deeply with followers who admired his dedication.

The emotional tributes from Parag and Hindustani Bhau serve as reminders of Shefali's enduring influence. Their actions demonstrate how loved ones continue traditions as a way of keeping memories alive. Through these gestures, they ensure that Shefali's spirit remains present in their lives.