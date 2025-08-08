Rakshabandhan 2025 | Sheetal Maulik On Bond With Brother & First Celebration Without Father: To My Parents...

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond of siblings on August 9. Actress Sheetal Maulik currently seen playing an antagonist named Ambika, in TV show Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, talks about her bond with her brother Allwyn Cabral.

She said, "My brother is one of the most precious parts of my life. To my parents, he's their wonderful son, and to me, he is my source of emotional support, a protector offering me a sense of security. Our love for each other is often unconditional, without any expectations. He's that one sibling who's been by my side through every up and down of life."

Talking about her brother she continued, "Though he being a catholic he has always respected the festival of Raksha Bandhan and followed all the rituals with all his heart. A tradition we've cherished since childhood is tying Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan, and not once have we missed this heartfelt moment. This year, with my shooting schedule being hectic, it'll be a challenge, but I'll make sure to meet him and celebrate this bond."

Talking about her celebration this year. She shared, "He runs a prestigious St. Mary's school and college in Dombivali. He though being so busy makes it a point to take out time from his busy schedule for me. Having him around fills my life with joy."

" And alongside this brotherly bond, I've also started tying Rakhi to my sister Diksha Balaji - a beautiful way we've chosen to honor the importance of each other in our lives. For me, Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful family gathering - with my brother, bhabhi, sisters, adorable nieces, my mother to celebrate all the love we share. It's a time that reminds me of the unbreakable threads of love and support in our family. But this year it's gonna be little different - it's the first Raksha Bandhan without my father around. We'll remember him with all the good memories and happy moments we shared, keeping his spirit alive in our celebration," she added.

On professional front Sheetal is known for featuring in shows like Meri Bhavya Life, Deewaniyat, Suhaagan, Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, Gutur Gu among others.