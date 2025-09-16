Rameet Sandhu Bids Goodbye To Chhoriyan Chali Gaon With A Heart Full Of Gratitude

Zee TV's reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon continues to strike a chord with audiences, with the inspiring transformations of the girls as they adapt to the realities of Bamuliya gaon. This week, viewers witnessed another heartfelt exit as Rameet Sandhu left the show for the second time, wrapping up a journey that added new experiences and deeper reflections to her story.

Rameet's comeback after her first elimination was marked by determination and an eagerness to seize every opportunity, making it all the more emotional to see her leave again. During her return, she brought fresh energy to tasks such as the postman challenge, where her enthusiasm stood out, and the household chores training sparking both laughs and thought. A particularly moving moment was in the family's episode, when her mother flew in all the way from the UK to see her which was an emotional reunion that gave Rameet renewed strength and joy in the gaon.

Sharing her thoughts, Rameet Sandhu said, "Leaving the gaon for the second time is bittersweet, but when I look back, I feel so enriched by this journey. This show has given me the chance to truly step out of my comfort zone and discover new sides of myself. Every challenge whether it was cooking in the rasoi, driving a tractor, or even stepping into the kushti ring taught me resilience. The second time around, I was able to enjoy the process even more. But more than the tasks, what stays with me are the bonds I have formed, the laughter we shared, and the simple moments of living the gaon life. The highlight was, of course, when my mom came all the way from the UK to see me, having her by my side in the gaon gave me a sense of home I'll never forget."

With Rameet's departure, the journey in Bamuliya gaon becomes even more demanding for the remaining contestants Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Maera Mishra, Surabhi, and Samriddhi Mehra who now brace themselves for tougher challenges and bigger tests.

