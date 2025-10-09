Rashmi Desai's Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Engaged With Long-Time GF Kavita Banerjee, Who Is She?

Rashmi Desai's Ex-Husband Gets Engaged: Rashmi Desai is a popular and established name in the television industry. She tied the knot with Nandish Sandhu in 2011, but their marriage ended in 2015 after four years together. Now, as per recent reports, Rashmi's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu has officially gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend. But who is Kavita Banerjee, the woman who has captured Nandish's heart? Let's take a closer look at her and their relationship.

Rashmi Desai's ex-husband, Nandish Sandhu, took to Instagram to announce, "Hi Partner. 💍❤️🌟 Ready? 😁." Nandish's partner Kavita Banerjee was seen wearing a beautiful orange colored lehenga choli as she posed with fiancé Nandish.

Kavita gave fans a closer glimpse of her engagement ring through her Instagram story. She shared a picture of herself holding Nandish's hand while proudly showing off the stunning diamond ring. The elegant ring features a slim gold band adorned with a single sparkling diamond on top. Kavita confirmed that they got engaged on October 5, 2025. As of now, Nandish and Kavita have not revealed their wedding date.

As the couple announced their engagement, the comment section of their post flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and family. Vishal Karwal commented, "Bhai Bhai!! Many many congratulations 🤗 ❤️❤️." Cheshta Bhagat wrote, "Congratulations dost ❤️." Rohit Khurana commented, "Mubarakaan Mubarakaan 💞."

Who is Kavita Banerjee?

As Nandish uploaded the engagement pictures online, people started searching 'who is Kavita Banerjee?' In case you don't already recall her face, she is character who is famous for playing negative role on television. She has worked in famous serials like Rishton Ka Manjha, Kumkum Bhagya, Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, and Bhagya Lakshmi.