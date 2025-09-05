Rathnam TV Premiere Date, Time: When & Where To Watch The Action-Packed Entertainer On TV?Anmol Cinema To...

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as Anmol Cinema presents the premiere of the highly revered action blockbuster Rathnam on Saturday, 6th September, at 7:30 PM. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hari, this power-packed entertainer features a stellar cast including Vishal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautam Menon, Samuthirakani and Yogi Babu. Known for delivering hits like Main Hoon Surya and Singham 2, Hari weaves a gripping tale filled with electrifying action, heartfelt moments and standout performances that will keep audiences hooked from start to finish

Lead by the Revolutionary Star Vishal, the film unravels the gripping journey of Rathnam, a steadfast henchman serving MLA Panner Selvam. His world changes when he crosses paths with a young woman traveling to Vellore for a job interview, only to be ambushed by a gang of rowdies. Rathnam rises as her unexpected protector, becoming a shield against imminent danger. As the threats escalate, the narrative builds to its core question - how long can Rathnam safeguard her from the shadows that pursue her?

Revolutionary Star Vishal said, "Playing Rathnam was a powerful experience for me. He is a complex character with a strong sense of loyalty and righteousness. The film brings together action, drama, and emotion, and I am thrilled for the audience to experience it. The bond between Rathnam and the girl is truly special and highlights the theme of protection and sacrifice."

Priya Bhavani Shankar said, "What drew me to Rathnam was the depth of the story and the strength of the characters. My character's journey intertwines with Rathnam's in a very profound way, and I believe viewers will be able to connect with the emotions and dilemmas faced by the characters. I am excited for the audience to witness this heartfelt journey."

Rathnam is more than just an action film. It's a tale of courage, sacrifice, and the lengths one will go to protect those they care about. As Rathnam faces mounting threats to a young girl's safety, the question remains: Can he shield her from the dangers that surround them, or will the shadows of his past finally catch up with him?

So, mark your calendars and brace yourselves for an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster ride. Tune in to Anmol Cinema on Saturday, 6th September, at 7:30PM for the Premiere of Rathnam.