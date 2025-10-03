Ravie Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Ganga Maa Ki Betiyan Debuts With 1.5 Ratings, Secures #2 Spot On Zee TV

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta are not just talented actors but a powerhouse couple in the entertainment world. With a massive fan following across the nation, they are adored not only for their on-screen performances but also as visionary producers. Through their production house, Dreamiyata Drama, they continue to deliver incredible content and memorable on-screen pairings that resonate with audiences.

Recently, they launched a new show titled Ganga Maa Ki Betiyan on Zee5, which premiered on September 22. The show has already made a remarkable impact, debuting at the #2 spot on Zee TV with 1.5 TV ratings in its first week. Fans are raving about the gripping storyline and the couple's signature touch in production.

Ganga Maa Ki Betiyan features Shubhangi Latkar in the role of Ganga Maa. The story also stars Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Jain, and Vaishnavi Prajapati as her daughters Sneha, Sahana, and Soni. The series follows Ganga Maa, a determined mother who, after being abandoned for not bearing a son, courageously raises her three daughters in the heart of Varanasi. Against all odds, they face numerous challenges and injustices, yet their resilience and successes become a testament to Ganga Maa's strength and unwavering spirit.

Together, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta co-founded Dreamiyata Entertainment, which has produced several successful television shows like Udaariyaan, Swarn Ghar, and Junooniyat. In December 2023, the duo expanded their creative ventures by launching Dreamiyata Music, debuting with the song "Ve Haaniyaan," which quickly garnered over 100 million views on YouTube and became the most-used track on Instagram Reels. With the release of their maiden production, Ve Haaniyaan, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Dreamiyata Music has struck gold in the music industry. This power couple has not only delivered one of the most beloved and celebrated songs of 2024 but also shattered records along the way.

On the acting front, Sargun recently starred in Saunkan Saunkne 2, the highest-grossing Punjabi film, which they also produced. Ravie, meanwhile, is set to appear in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana as Lakshman alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.