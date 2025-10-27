Richa Soni & Saanand Verma: &TV Artists Shared Their Deep Emotional Connection with Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja, one of the most sacred festivals celebrated with immense devotion across various parts of North India, holds a special place in the hearts of many. The festival stands as a symbol of purity, gratitude, and deep faith in the Sun God also known as Chhathi Maiya. Reflecting on their fond memories and personal connection with this divine celebration, &TV's artists including Richa Soni (Reeta, Gharwali Pedwali) and Saanand Verma (Dr. Anokhelal Saxena, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) shared their heartfelt thoughts on the spiritual significance of Chhath Puja. Richa Soni aka Reeta from the upcoming show Gharwali Pedwali shares, "Chhath Puja has always held a very special place in my heart. I have grown up watching my mother and aunts perform the rituals with utmost devotion, from preparing Thekua to offering arghya to the setting and rising sun. The atmosphere during Chhath is truly divine, filled with purity, discipline, and gratitude. As children, we eagerly waited for the moment after arghya when we would receive the prasad. My absolute favourites have always been the fruits offered during the Puja - especially Gagar, sugarcane, and coconut. Even today, being away from home, I try to recreate that feeling by observing small rituals and reliving those moments. Chhath Puja is an emotion that connects me deeply to my roots, my faith, and my family."

Saanand Verma aka Dr. Anokhelal Saxena from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, "I believe Chhath Puja is the purest festival in the world. I have not seen anything as sacred as this. During this festival, even people known for mischief transform into better versions of themselves, they help the poor, clean the surroundings, and participate in purifying the rivers. The entire environment turns positive, and all negativity seems to fade away. Whenever I listen to Chhathi Maiya songs, tears roll down my eyes, and when I eat the prasad, it feels like tasting nectar. That is how powerful and divine this festival is. Though I currently celebrate Chhath Puja with my relatives in Mumbai, I deeply miss the traditional celebrations back home in Bihar. Among all the offerings, my favourite prasad is Thekua - made with jaggery, ghee, and wheat flour, a symbol of simplicity, devotion, and sweetness that perfectly captures the essence of Chhath Puja."

