Ridhima Pandit Trends On Twitter As Soon As Her Promo Drops Online, Fans Say "Ab Toh TRP Badhane Waali Hai"

Actress Ridhima Pandit, fondly remembered for her role in the cult hit Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, is back to charm audiences with a brand-new show. After a brief break from television, Ridhima is stepping into a daring new avatar in Uff Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, airing on Sony SAB. The show is helmed by acclaimed producers Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar, the very duo who first gave her the iconic role of Rajni, making this comeback a heartfelt reunion.

What makes this return even more special is the overwhelming fan response. Within hours of the promo release, Ridhima was trending on Twitter, with fans showering her with excitement and love. One admirer tweeted, "Aap ayenge to TRP to badegi hi" Another Instagram fan celebrated her new avatar, writing, "All worth the wait! Gonna be an iconic Villain era.. All the best Rids!" Even those who know her real-life persona pointed out the contrast: "Jase aap real mai ho usse bilkul ulta character kar rahe ho.. love u always."

In a heartfelt note, the actress thanked her fans for standing by her throughout her journey:

"After a long wait from your end I am back on your screens, thank you from the bottom of my heart for standing by me all this while."

Ridhima will be seen essaying the role of Lata, a character she describes as bold, sassy, and completely different from anything she has portrayed before. Known for her versatility and screen presence, she is confident that audiences will instantly connect with this fresh side of her: "This time, it's a character unlike anything you've seen me play before, it's bold, sassy, and sure to keep you hooked."

With Uff Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, Ridhima is not just returning to television but also reconnecting with the very creators who believed in her from the start. As fans themselves put it from predicting soaring TRPs to hailing her "villain era" as iconic, her comeback is already creating waves. And this time, the journey promises to be nothing short of unforgettable.