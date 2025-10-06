Ridhima Tiwari On Her Entry In Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani : It Is A Very Difficult Task To...

The world of Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani on Sun Neo is about to get even more thrilling after the leap and with the entry of a powerful new character. Actress Ridhima Tiwari has joined the show and will be seen playing the role of Rakshasi, a dark and magnetic force who brings along a storm of twists and surprises. Known for her strong screen presence and versatile performances, Ridhima is all set to take the story into a new, exciting direction.

While sharing her excitement, she shared, "I am truly grateful to be a part of this show, and this is my first time working with this production house. The way the entire team welcomed me has been so warm and special, which made me feel instantly comfortable. It's already been six months of the show and I joined a moving train, so obviously for an actor it is a very difficult task to shoulder the responsibility of doing justice to the new character. When you start with a show from the beginning, you get time to prepare and understand the role, but when you enter midway, you don't get that luxury, and the pressure is much higher. Still, I am ready to take on this challenge and give my best."

Further speaking about her character, she added, "I am playing the character of Rakshasi, a dark, magnetic, and unpredictable force who brings with her a wave of negative energy, twists, and surprises. It's a fantasy role that gives me the freedom to explore my imagination and perform without boundaries. The character is powerful, intense, and full of surprises, and I am excited for the audience to see how her entry adds more thrill and drama to the story."

After the 8-year leap, Divya's life changes dramatically as she faces many challenges that test her courage and strength. Rakshasi, a powerful and unpredictable force, brings dark energy to threaten her family. Divya uses her new powers to protect her loved ones and fight against this darkness.

