Rise And Fall Today Episode: Why Aditya Narayan Called Kiku Sharda 'Weakest Contestant'?

The latest episode of Rise and Fall saw a heated exchange between singer-host Aditya Narayan and comedian Kiku Sharda, as tensions escalated during a group discussion inside the house. Aditya, who has so far kept a balanced stance in many situations, directly confronted Kiku and accused him of avoiding clear positions.

Aditya began by saying, "Bohot zyada ho raha hai aapka. You're trying to take the middle road. Even I'll see how far will you go." He criticized Kiku's tendency to laugh things off rather than take a strong stand when situations demanded seriousness.

Further pointing at Kiku's behavior during decision-making moments, Aditya remarked, "Decision lete hua pagal wagal bolte rehte ho, haste rehte ho." He made it clear that being called "mad" repeatedly was not something he was willing to tolerate, adding, "Everytime you target me in the red room, everytime you do this haha hehe, you're calling me pagal and all, what's wrong with you?"

Aditya also found Kiku's way of laughing in serious conversations disrespectful, saying, "Don't act and laugh like this, it is offensive and why didn't you take a stand and take the name when people were asking you about it. You would have said then and there but you did not."

Accusing Kiku of lacking courage, he added, "Just keep laughing as you don't have guts to take the stand."

Highlighting that he has managed healthy arguments with other housemates without resorting to insults, Aditya firmly stated, "I've had healthy arguments with others also but you can not call me mad."

Finally, Aditya dropped a bold statement, declaring, "I have the guts to say it on the face, Kiku is the weakest player in the house."