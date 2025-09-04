Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2025 (Bangla) Grand Premiere Date & Time: When To Watch On TV & OTT? Who Are The Judges?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@zeebanglaofficial

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2025 (Bangla) Grand Premiere: The wait is finally over! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Bangla) is gearing up for a grand return with its 21st season, and fans across West Bengal and beyond couldn't be more excited. The iconic singing reality show, known for launching some of the region's finest voices, is all set to make waves again in 2025, after taking a short break from television. First launched decades ago, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Bangla) has evolved from being just a singing competition to becoming a cultural mainstay in Bengali households. With each season, the show has not only discovered musical gems but has also brought families together in celebration of talent, tradition, and timeless melodies.

Over the years, it has helped shape the careers of many playback singers, music directors, and performers who now dominate the Bengali and Indian music industries.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2025 (Bangla) Judges & Host Names With Photo: 9 Judges In This Season?

There are shows that entertain - and then there are shows that define an era. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Bangla) belongs firmly in the second category. As it returns with its 21st season in 2025, the excitement is palpable. A true cult classic and a staple on Zee Bangla for years, the show has become more than just a platform for aspiring singers - it's an emotion for Bengali households.

Adding to the excitement is the return of Abir Chatterjee, who reprises his role as host. With his signature charm, wit, and effortless stage presence, Abir has become synonymous with the show over the years. His return has sparked a wave of nostalgia and fan buzz across social media.

In a first for the show, this season will feature an illustrious panel of nine judges, blending legendary musicians, contemporary playback stars, and genre specialists. According to an Aaj Tak Bangla report, this time, Shantanu Moitra, Jojo Mukherjee, Kaushiki Chakraborty and Antara Mitra will be joined by Jeet Gannguli, Rupam Islam, Rupankar Bagchi, Sreeradha Bandyopadhyay, and Subhamita Banerjee as judges.

1) Jeet Gannguly

2) Antara Maitra

3) Jojo

4) Shantanu Moitra

5) Rupam Islam

6) Rupankar Bagchi

7) Kaushiki Chakraborty

8) Subhamita Banerjee

9) Sreeradha Bandyopadhyay

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2025 (Bangla) Grand Premiere Date & Timing

With teasers already making waves online and auditions drawing huge crowds, Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2025 is gearing up for its grand premiere this Saturday (September 6, 2025). The premiere episode (episode 1) will be aired on Zee Bangla at 9:30 pm.

The show will air every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) exclusively on Zee Bangla at 9:30 pm.

Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2025 Premiere: Where To Watch The First Episodes On OTT?

Will the fans be able to catch the grand launch on OTT? YES! Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa premiere episode (grand launch) will also be available on Zee5 for OTT streaming, soon after its TV airing.