Saanand Verma Teams Up With Madhur Bhandarkar For The Wives, Calls It A ‘Wonderful Experience’

Actor Saanand Verma, who has carved a niche for himself across television and films, has shared some exciting news with his fans. Taking to Instagram, he posted a reel of his pictures and revealed that he is back on set with National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar for the filmmaker's upcoming project The Wives.

Sharing his excitement, Saanand wrote, "I'm back on set with the amazing director Mr. Madhur Bhandarkar sir for his film The Wives. It tells a great story about the wives of famous Bollywood personalities. I also had the pleasure of working with Sonali Kulkarni for the first time, which was a wonderful experience. Thank you so much, Madhur sir, for casting me for the third time. I'm really grateful!"

This marks the third time Saanand is collaborating with Madhur. He has worked with him in Babli Bouncer and India Lockdown. For Saanand, each collaboration with the filmmaker has been an enriching experience. "Madhur sir has an eye for detailing and realism. His stories are rooted and powerful, and as an actor, that excites me. Every time I shoot with him, I feel I grow a little more as an artist," he shares.

The Wives also gave him the chance to work with acclaimed actress Sonali Kulkarni for the very first time, something he calls a delightful moment in his career. "Sonali is a powerhouse performer and acting with her is truly inspiring. I felt energized sharing the screen with someone so natural and effortless," he says.

While his Bollywood outings are earning him recognition, Saanand is equally celebrated on television, especially for his role as Anokhelal Saxena in the hit sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. Talking about balancing films and TV, he says, "I absolutely love shooting for the big screen, but television gave me my identity. Acting is my passion, and whether it's TV or films, I want to keep exploring newer roles that challenge me as a performer."

With The Wives adding another feather to his cap, Saanand Verma continues to seamlessly balance his television success with impactful work in Bollywood. "I think it is very important to pick up the right projects. Honestly, the medium has never mattered to me much, as long as I feel inspired to play my role, and love the project that I am part of," he says.