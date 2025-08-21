Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Gopi Bahu aka Gia Manek Ties The Knot With Varunn Jain; Check Out First Wedding Pics

Gia Manek Varunn Jain Wedding: Remember Gia Manek? The actress became a household name with her performance as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Her innocence and impressive acting chops had left everyone in absolute awe and the show became her instant shot to fame. And now, Gia Manek is back in the headlines as the diva has started a new chapter of her life. Yes! Our Gopi Bahu aka Gia Manek has tied the knot in an intimate wedding. You read it right. Gia is now officially married to her beau Varunn Jain.

The news was shared by the new bride herself, who took to social media and shared beautiful pics from her D-Day. Interestingly, while Gia has always kept her personal life under the wraps, her post as set the social media on fire. In her wedding pics, Gia's bridal glow was unmissable as she posed with her husband. To note, Gia had ditched the usual red colour for her outfit and opted fir a mustard yellow saree with a golden border. She completed her bridal look with a bun which was decorated with a gajra, traditional jewellery including kamarband, rani-haar etc. On the other hand, Varun looked dapper in a yellow coloured kurta which he had paired with golden stole.

Gia Manek Wedding First Pics

In the pics, Gia couldn't stop beaming with joy as her main man held her in her arms. In the caption, the new bride wrote, "With the grace of Divine and Master's and with all the love showered, we've stepped into this forever union - hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we're husband & wife". She even expressed her gratitude towards the love and blessings coming her way for the new chapter of life. "Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs," Gia added.

For the uninitiated, Gia and Varunn had a Bhuta Shuddhi wedding which is a yogic wedding practice which focusses on refinement of five elements (earth, fire, water, air and space) and seeks the guidance of Devi Linga Bhairavi.

To note, Gia Manek, who was last seen in Tera Mera Saath Rahe, has also been a part of shows like Manmohini, Jeannie Aur Juju