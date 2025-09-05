Sampoorna Lead Sandipta Sen On Her Special Interaction With Legendary Actress Zeenat Aman: Meeting Her Was...

Star Plus is all set to bring yet another powerful story to its viewers with the launch of its upcoming show Sampoorna, starring Sandipta Sen as Mitti and Ahem Sharma as Dr. Aakash Malhotra. Ahead of the show's premiere, the channel concluded an exclusive segment featuring none other than the legendary actress Zeenat Aman, adding a special charm to the launch.

During this interaction, Sandipta Sen got the opportunity to ask Zeenat Aman a few questions. Sharing her experience, Sandipta, who will be seen essaying the role of Mitti in the show Sampoorna, expressed her heartfelt emotions. She said, "I feel truly overwhelmed after meeting Zeenat Aman ji. She is such a legendary Bollywood star, and getting the chance to have a conversation with her was truly special. She not only shared her experiences with me but also gave me valuable tips and guidance. It feels really good to have received such warmth and wisdom from her. Moments like these stay with you forever, and I truly feel fortunate that I could learn from her. Her words have inspired me to keep pushing myself and to always stay grounded in this journey."

Sampoorna has a gripping narrative that sheds light on the struggles and resilience of women, highlighting how courage, determination, and compassion can pave the way toward change. With strong performances and a meaningful storyline, Sampoorna promises to strike an emotional chord with audiences across generations.

Don't miss the grand premiere of Sampoorna on 8th September at 7:30 PM, only on Star Plus.