Sampoorna Premiere Date | Sonu Sood On Unveiling New Trailer Of Star Plus Show: It Shook Me Because…

Star Plus, known for bringing powerful and emotionally gripping stories to Indian television, is all set to bring yet another interesting show for the TV audiences. Sampoorna, a fiction drama. But what's even more interesting is that the trailer of the show will be unveiled by none other than Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Taking to his social media handle, Sonu wrote, "In the joy and colours of Ganesh Chaturthi, it's easy to forget that so many women around us are still fighting battles every day - battles they should never have to face. This trailer shook me, because it's not just a story... it's a mirror to our society. If there's one prayer I truly want Bappa to hear this year, it's this may he remove these vighnas from every woman's life.

Presenting a glimpse into #Sampoorna, a powerful upcoming show on StarPlus. A story that needs to be seen, felt, and spoken about. Watch it from 8th September, everyday at 7:30 PM.

Sood is one of those actors who has always been in support of subjects which not only entertains but also raises awareness about social issues and human emotions. His efforts towards understanding the daily struggles of common man makes him one of the most apt actors to advocate for a show like Sampoorna.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the seemingly perfect life of Mitti, a devoted wife married for seven years and a loving mother to a cheerful four-year-old son. Her happy world comes crashing down when she receives a shocking call from her husband, Dr. Akash, a respected and reputed man, has been arrested. When Mitti confronts him, Akash pleads his innocence, claiming he is being framed. The allegations stem from Naina, a carefree yet lonely young woman whose need for love and attention adds an unsettling twist to the story. Why would she accuse an honourable doctor of something so grave? And what hidden truths will this revelation expose?

Having a celebrated actor like Sonu Sood to unveil the trailer has amplified its impact even before the show's premiere. Known for backing meaningful content, Sood's endorsement signals that Sampoorna is more than just another television drama; it reflects the real-life struggles many women face behind closed doors. His support adds weight to the show's message and sets the stage for Sampoorna to strike an emotional chord with audiences across the country.

Watch Sampoorna starting from 8th September, everyday at 7:30pm only on Star Plus.