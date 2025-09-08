Sampoorna | Riya Kapoor On Star Plus’s Upcoming Show: "It is not just a show, it’s a voice for unheard women"

Star Plus is all set to bring its upcoming show Sampoorna, a compelling drama that highlights the struggles and resilience of women in society. The show goes beyond entertainment, diving into real-life issues that women face every day from betrayal and abuse to the silent battles they fight for equality and respect. With its powerful storytelling and layered characters, Sampoorna aims to shed light on voices that are often left unheard, making it not just a show but a strong social message.

Riya Kapoor, who essays the role of Naina, shared her excitement about being a part of this meaningful project. She said, "I'm really grateful to be a part of this show. It's not just a show, it's bringing out voices of women who are often unheard. The show is not just for entertainment, it is based on a social issue, that too, a very sensitive one, the struggles and pain that women suffer in society."

Speaking about her character, Riya added, "If I talk about my character Naina, she is full of emotions, and it was a huge responsibility for me to play her because it revolves around such a strong and sensitive issue. It's a relatable journey for so many women who silently fight for their rights or against being cheated, abused in their relationships, or wronged by society. As the story unfolds, viewers will witness her struggles, emotions, pain, and betrayals. I truly hope I have done justice to the role because I believe the audience will connect deeply to it."

Talking about the trailer launch, Riya expressed her gratitude towards Sonu Sood, saying, "It's a proud moment for us that Sonu sir launched our trailer. He is a superhero in real life, always helping people and standing for what's right. Having him support our show is a blessing and truly encouraging for our team."

Concluding about the show, she said, "It's based on real and sensitive issues, with every character carrying depth. The subject is powerful, and I think that's what makes Sampoorna different and special."

Watch Sampoorna starting from tomorrow at 7:30 PM, only on Star Plus.