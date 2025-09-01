Sampoorna: Sandipta Sen On Her Character In Star Plus’ Much-Anticipated Show: "Every Woman Deserves..."

Star Plus continues to captivate audiences with impactful storytelling, bringing shows that are both entertaining and inspiring. The channel, known for its consistent engagement with viewers, is now set to launch its much-awaited show Sampoorna, a powerful narrative that promises to strike an emotional chord with every household.

Sandipta Sen, who plays the pivotal role of Mitti, expressed her excitement about being part of the show. She shared, "My debut happened on 8th September 2008, and now this new show is also launching on the same date. It truly feels like a cosmic connection. Sampoorna marks my debut in Hindi television, and I couldn't have asked for a better beginning."

Speaking about the grand trailer launch, she added, "To have Bollywood star Sonu Sood unveil our trailer is truly overwhelming and makes this journey even more special. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I sincerely hope Sampoorna becomes more than just entertainment. May it inspire women to win their battles, raise their voices, and stand strong for themselves. Just like my character Mitti, every woman deserves the courage to fight injustice and the strength to shape her own destiny."

Sampoorna is a story of courage, resilience, and empowerment, a journey of women who refuse to bow down to injustice and carve their own path. With its heart-touching narrative and strong performances, the show aims to bring a meaningful message to the audience.

Tune in to Sampoorna, premiering on 8th September at 7:30 PM, only on Star Plus