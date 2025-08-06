Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode: Samriddhi Mehra Emerges As One Of The Top Performers in Milking Challenge

Social media sensations and twin duo Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra popularly known as Chinki Minki have kicked off their journey on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon with impressive determination in the show's very first task: milking a cow.

Before even attempting the milking challenge, the sisters fully immersed themselves in the rural lifestyle. Both Samriddhi and Surabhi swept the cow shed and collected cow dung, showcasing a willingness to adapt to the village setting without hesitation or glamour-filtered filters.

During the milking challenge, Samriddhi particularly stood out with her composed technique and patience. Her focus and care during the process helped her deliver the second-highest performance among all contestants. Meanwhile, Surabhi too managed to successfully complete the task, proving that both sisters are here to do much more than entertain they're ready to take on the grind.

Their teamwork, resilience, and humble approach to this earthy task set the tone for what audiences can expect from them going forward in the show. While they've built a brand around synchronized humor and twin charm, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon reveals another side to them, raw, unfiltered, and rooted.

As the competition heats up, all eyes will be on Chinki Minki to see if their bond and work ethic continue to drive them ahead in upcoming rural tasks. For now, they've already set a strong benchmark for urban influencers adapting to village life.