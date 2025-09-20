Samridhii Shukla EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss Approached Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star? Reaction Will Surprise You!

Samridhii Shukla EXCLUSIVE: Television's rising star and the epitome of grace, Samridhii Shukla, has won hearts with her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a recent interview with Filmibeat, the actress shared her thoughts on dating and marriage. Samridhii confirmed that she is currently single and not seeing anyone. However, she added that if she were to date in the future, she would want the relationship to lead to something meaningful, like marriage. That said, she believes she's not ready for marriage at this stage in her life, as her focus remains entirely on her work.

Samridhii Shukla is a well-known name in the television industry, and with Bigg Boss being the talk of the town these days, fans can't help but wonder, will Samridhii ever be a part of the show? Here's what she had to say when asked if she had ever received a call from the Bigg Boss team:

Samridhii Shukla EXCLUSIVE!

Was Samridhii Shukla Ever Invited To Bigg Boss?

When asked by our reporter A se Adi whether Samridhii has been called by the Bigg Boss house now that it has been successful years of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she said, "Nahi..." When asked whether the actress is waiting for the invitation, Samridhii said, "No, I'm not waiting currently." She gave the reason, "Waise bhi mujhe apni personal life jyada discuss krna pasand nahi h and Bigg Boss needs a lot of personal drama."

Samridhii further added that she is more of a Khatron Ke Khiladi kind of person rather than "telling the whole world what I am."

When asked whether she would do a kissing scene when required, Samridhii neither denied nor confirmed, saying she might do it on requirement.

Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira Sharma in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show runs every night at 9.30 pm on Star Plus, and people can also watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.