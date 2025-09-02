Sanjay Choudhary Returns As Kamlesh’s Twin Sonu In Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

After winning hearts as Kamlesh in &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan , Sanjay Choudhary is back in a brand-new avatar, returning to the show as Kamlesh's identical twin, Sonu . Unlike his carefree brother, Sonu is sincere, simple, and soft-spoken, often shying away from the spotlight. Adding a fun twist, Sonu secretly admires the bold and fearless Malaika (Sonal Panwar), whose fiery personality he finds inspiring, even though she dismisses him. Sharing his excitement about stepping into this new role, Sanjay says, "I am truly excited and overwhelmed by all the love pouring in from fans ever since I returned to the show. Many people have been commenting and messaging me, and it genuinely means the world. A few days ago, when I received the call from the production team, I was extremely happy and grateful because it was the same team I had worked with for five years. Whatever I am today is because of this show and the wonderful team that has always supported me. Coming back in a brand-new avatar as Sonu is very special, and I promise to give my best, so I do not disappoint my fans. Though Sonu is the opposite of Kamlesh, the audience will surely find him funny and endearing. He is a little champu-nerdy, speaks in a rural tone, struggles with English, but his dancing, innocence, and quirky equation with Malaika will entertain everyone."

Sanjay Choudhary as Sonu in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10 PM, airing every Monday to Friday, only on &TV!